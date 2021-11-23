FLC Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.56.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $532.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.45 and a 1 year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

