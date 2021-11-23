FLC Capital Advisors Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

