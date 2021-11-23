FLC Capital Advisors Sells 3,295 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.45% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.