FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 104,000 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.18. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.