Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £164.85 ($215.38).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £110.15 ($143.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.33 billion and a PE ratio of -265.38. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £109.75 ($143.39) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is £135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

