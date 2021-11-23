FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0775 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $462.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

