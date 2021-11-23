Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

