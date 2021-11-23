Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 41,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.