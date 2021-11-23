Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

HCA stock opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.