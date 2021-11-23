Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 700 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Waters by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $346.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.05. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $224.74 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

