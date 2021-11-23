Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.