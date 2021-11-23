Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 11,750 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.06.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

