Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $310,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.