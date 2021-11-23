Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

NYSE FTV opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

