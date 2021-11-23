Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

