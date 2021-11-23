Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.