Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.