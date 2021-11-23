Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.83% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $313,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FET stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.98. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

