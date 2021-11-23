Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 449 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

