Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.