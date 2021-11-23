Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 291.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.