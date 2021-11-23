Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $181.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,732 shares of company stock worth $125,494,693. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.16.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

