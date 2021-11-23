Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invitae by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.