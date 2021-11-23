Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.