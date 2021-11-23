Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 599,870 shares.The stock last traded at $139.21 and had previously closed at $141.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.81. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.