Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell Purchases 10,300 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 671,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,433. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 361,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

