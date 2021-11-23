FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.55). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

ELDN opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

