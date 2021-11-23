FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

WTRG opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.