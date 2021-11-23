FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $12,526,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

