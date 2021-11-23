FY2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $244.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.61. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $4,276,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 74.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

