FY2025 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Decreased by Analyst

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NuCana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NCNA opened at $2.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.72. NuCana has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 69.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

