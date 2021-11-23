Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 326,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

