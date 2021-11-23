GamerCoin Market Cap Tops $39.10 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $39.10 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

