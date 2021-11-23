Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Gartner stock opened at $321.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.47 and its 200 day moving average is $282.52. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,363 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,051. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

