General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of -194.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

