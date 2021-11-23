General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

