General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

