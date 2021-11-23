Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Genius Sports updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports stock traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. 407,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

