Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 48,178 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Huttig Building Products worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

