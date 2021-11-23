Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

EBMT stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

