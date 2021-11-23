Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $894,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of 23andMe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,393,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,660,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ME shares. Citigroup cut 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ME opened at 8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.93. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

