Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) by 1,690.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptorum Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APM opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Aptorum Group Limited has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

