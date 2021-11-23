Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 138,260 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Five Star Senior Living worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $111.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

