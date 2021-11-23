Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 87,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 9,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

