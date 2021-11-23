GFG Capital LLC Buys 17,856 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.15.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $135.21 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

