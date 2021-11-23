GFG Capital LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. GFG Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 34,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

