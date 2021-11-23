GFG Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 646,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,674. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.