GFG Capital LLC Sells 5,779 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $117.00. 64,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

