GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CANO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,292,811 shares of company stock worth $14,043,153 over the last ninety days.

CANO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 91,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

