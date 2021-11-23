Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

