Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.